Show how blessed you are in life to have such great family and friends with Blessed Wood Cross Collage Wall Frame! This MDF cross features a brown mix color with a silver metal cursive text in the middle, and two picture perfect opportunities underneath! Place your favorite photos of your loved ones inside the cross and hang this up in your family room for all to admire! Details: Length: 17 9/16" Width: 13 11/16" Thickness: 1/2" Frame Sizes: 1 - 4" x 6" & 1 - 6" x 4" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 1 - Sawtooth Hanger