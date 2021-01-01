Trademark Fine Art 'Blessed Woman' Canvas Art by Jane Hinchliffe

Artist: Jane HinchliffeSubject: PeopleStyle: EclecticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a portrait of a woman with flowers next to her.Jane Hinchliffe, is a self-taught artist who resides in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, UK with her husband and two boys. Her work is mainly in mixed media or acrylic and is represented in galleries. Jane exhibits her work regularly via local group settings and Open Studio events. For Jane, putting the paintbrush to canvas is an act of love combined with a deep spiritual awareness and trusting of intuition. There is a willingness to risk vulnerability and the desire to stay open to new possibilities, therefore learning profound truths about herself and the world with every paint stroke. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.