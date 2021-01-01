Blessed-Gifts Blessed Nanny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect for best Nanny to make her feel loved, Your nanny will love to wear this pretty floral design. Blessed Nanny is perfect for grandma to be, grandmother or nannies, babysitter, to the woman that gives so much to the family, if you have the best Nanny, this is perfect to show her how very special she is! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only