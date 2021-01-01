From paper house productions
Paper House Productions Blessed Family Clear Sticker, Multi
We’re thankful each day for our loved ones. Treasure memories in your scrapbooking projects, and honor your blessings with these clear Family stickers. 4 x 7 inch clear sticker sheet, acid and lignin free, high quality offset printing Contains 3 sticker sheets of 1 design Includes beautiful foil elements integrated throughout, low profile stickers add decoration without adding thickness Perfect for DIY card making, planning, scrapbooking and more