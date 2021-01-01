As the leaves on the trees begin to change color, so can you change your wall decor to reflect the beauty and feeling of the season! Bless This Home Pumpkin Wood Wall Decor has a blue MDF body with a rusted metal leaf and flower near the stem. The front of the pumpkin has white text that says "Bless This Home" accentuated with leafy branches. Every home needs good gourds, so hang this up for an autumnal touch! Details: Length: 8 3/16" Width: 7 11/16" Thickness: 1" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 1 - Rope