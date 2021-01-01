Blassingame 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant

Placement and arrangement is everything with this Burning Glass Pendant Lamp. This pendant is simple yet striking when placed above your kitchen island coupled with another, foyer or breakfast nook. The burning glass finish of the smooth round lampshade illuminates vibrantly and gives your area ample light for reading, watching TV or late night family activities. In your entryway, this pendant gives off a light and airy feel, making it a breath of fresh air for guests to enter. Constructed of burning glass.