Blane 4 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushion

Features:The patio storage furniture are constructed from powder coat rust-resistant steel frame and all-weather PE rattan which is solid and durableThe cushions filled with thick pad for extra comfort and durable, come with breathable polyester water repellent cushion cover with zipper, UV-resistant, easy to remove/replace and machine washableBack cushion anti slip design core and this sectional sofa set are light enough to move around and easy to placed in an endless number of configurations, suit for any sized spaceItems Included: Loveseat / 2-Seater;Table;CushionsAdditional Items Included: Number of Items Included: 4Table Included: YesTable Type: Coffee TableAdjustable Levelers?: Dining Table Type?: Cooler Insert Included: NoAdjustable Table Included: Umbrella Hole: Number of Tables Included: 1Sectional Included: NoModular Design: Orientation: Number of Sectional Pieces: Sofa Included: NoNumber of Sofas Included: Loveseat / 2-seater Included: YesNumber of 2-Seater / Loveseat Included: 2Chair Included: NoChair Type: Chair Feature: Number of Chairs Included: Bench Included: NoNumber of Benches Included: Chaise Included: NoNumber of Chaise Lounges Included: Ottoman Included: NoNumber of Ottomans Included: Fire Pit Included: NoFire Pit Type: Fire Pit Construction Material: Fire Pit Stones Included: Fire Pit Fuel Type: Adjustable Flame: Fire Pit BTU: Fire Pit Cover: Gas Tank Storage: Fuel Conversion Kit Included: Fire Pit Grate Included: Cushions Included : YesNumber of Cushions Included: 4Detachable Cushion: Cushion Attachment Type: No Direct Attachment MethodRemovable Cushion Cover: YesMachine-Washable: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: YesCushion Cover Closure Method: ZipperCushion Durability: Year Round Use of Cushion: UV Protective Finish: Water-Repellent Finish: YesCushion Color: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillows Included: NoToss Pillow Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Number of Toss Pillows Included: Toss Pillow Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Color: Toss Pillow Material Details: Umbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Canopy Material: Umbrella Material Details: Furniture Cover Included: Product Type: Sectional Seating GroupDesign: SectionalSeating Capacity: 4Seating Outer Frame Material: Wicker/RattanOuter Frame Wood Species: Plastic Material Details: Is the product made from Textilene?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)Inner Frame Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Outer Frame Metal Type: Outer Frame Material Details: Frame Color: GrayChair Seat/ Back Color: GREYTable Material: Wicker/RattanTable Material Details: Table Plastic Material Details: Table Wood Species: Table Top Material: GlassTable Top Material Details: Is this product kiln-dried?: Table Top Wood Species: Table Color: GrayTable Top Color: blackCushion Upholstery Material: CottonCushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Storage Space: YesStorage Location: Upholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Frame Durability: Year Round Use;UV Resistant;Rust Resistant;Weather Resistant;Water ResistantPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB