Blanche Upholstered Platform Bed

This platform bed is sure to make a bold statement in your bedroom with its oversized headboard with extra length on either side of your bed. It has a solid and engineered wood frame that's been fully upholstered with a crushed fabric to make it look patterned and shiny. The headboard and footboard are also upholstered, with vertical channel tufting on the 48" tall headboard. Place a nightstand next to the bed, and the headboard becomes a glitzy backdrop. Plus, this bed comes with wooden slats that support your mattress (sold separately) â no box spring required. Size: Queen