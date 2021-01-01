From armen living
Armen Living Blanca 39 in. White Faux Leather and Brushed Stainless Steel Finish Contemporary Dining Chair (Set of 2)
The Armen Living Blanca contemporary dining chair is designed for elegance, comfort, and durability. Its unique shape makes the Blanca a standout item that is sure to add extra flare to the modern dining room or kitchen. This luxurious chair includes a plush, cushioned faux leather seat and back as well as a robust brushed stainless steel frame. The Blanca is sold in a set of two and comes in three elegant color variations; gray, black, and white.