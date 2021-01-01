Blakely 4 Door Credenza

This versatile credenza has a weathered finish and crown molding that adds a coastal farmhouse look in your living room, home office, or dining room. Its 71" wide frame is made from solid mango wood with a two-toned white and natural wood finish. The surface provides a great spot for a flatscreen or a set of matching table lamps. Its four doors have clear tempered glass window panes, so you can see all your dishes, accent pieces, and books on the four adjustable shelves. They also feature locking vintage-inspired door bolts that provide contrast with the white finish. Best of all, this server has a tipover restraint device for added safety.