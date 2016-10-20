16" x 20" Blake Not Smacking People by Jenn Van Wyk of Jenn Pens it All Framed Printed Glass Gray - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

The key to success? Confidence, coffee, and a little luck. Let this coffee art for your wall motivate your day with its light humor! Jen has a way of making us laugh with her whitty sentiments and creative illustrations. "I love the way coffee makes me believe I can accomplish all sorts of things, like talking and moving around and not smacking people." The perfect sentiment to go over a bar cart, or just front and center in your kitchen. Framed in a sleek modern frame, this contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this printed glass art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This print also makes an excellent gift for a birthday, holiday, or house-warming. It also has two hangers already attached for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 20 inches by 16 inches. Print name: "Not Smacking People"