Kate and Laurel Blake Hello Lovely Nail Polish Blue by Lindsay Hopkins Framed Printed Glass Culture Wall Art 20 in. x 16 in., Gray

This fun and feminine art print is perfect for the mani-pedi enthusiast in your life! Even if you aren't one to paint your own nails, the colors and shapes in this print are the perfect touch for any bathroom or make up space. You can enjoy the idea of it without having the clutter of the bottles. Framed in a sleek modern frame, this contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this printed glass art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your bedroom, getting ready space, girl cave, or any room in the home. It's also perfect for a beauty salon or nail salon. This print also makes an excellent gift for a birthday, holiday, or house-warming. It also has two hangers already attached for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 20 inches by 16 inches. Print name: "Hello Lovely Nail Polish Blue". Color: Gray.