Blairview 6-Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Features:Antique gold plated frameChampagne crystalFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Antique GoldStyle: TraditionalShade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: GlassCrystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Type: OtherCrystal Color: ChampagneDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoMetal Type: Wood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: FIRA Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: PEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ITTO Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 12.46Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 25Body Width - Side to Side: 21Body Depth - Front to Back: 21Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required : YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: