From homelegance
Blaire Farm Charcoal Gray Dresser
Advertisement
Part of Blaire Farm Collection from HomeleganceCrafted From Okume veneer, engineered woodCharcoal Gray Finish7 DrawersMetal Drawer GlidesAntique nickel tone bar pullsOptional mirror.The transitional styling of the Blaire Farm Dresser serves as the perfect complement to the rustic aesthetic that inspired the design. The okume veneer is enhanced by the charcoal gray finish that covers the dresser. Fixed handle pull hardware fronts the drawers while horizontal accents on the top drawers lend visual contrast.