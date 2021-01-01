Wainscoting side-panels add warmth and charm to the Winsome Wood Blair Accent Table. Use as an end table in the living room or family room, as a bedside nightstand, or perhaps as a printer stand to add storage space to your home office. An open cabinet is great for keeping books or photo albums. In the office, use the shelf to store printer paper, files or catalogs. Keep TV remotes and personal electronic devices in the wide drawer, and place a lamp or vase on the tabletop to complete this homey and versatile piece. At 18.9”W x 14.9”D this compact table is perfect for apartments, dorm rooms, or anywhere you can use a side table with lots of storage space. Constructed of sturdy solid and composite wood in a dark coffee finish. Conveniently ships in one box and ready to be assembled. Winsome Wood Blair Coffee Nightstand in Brown | 23218