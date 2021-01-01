BladeMaster TE All Rounder RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Programmable Genius Knob USB Wired Tactile Quiet Gateron Brown Switch

Best Quality Guranteed. Design Awards: BladeMaster won IDEA (International Design Excellence Award) of 2018 and iF DESGIN AWARD 2019, moreover earned the most funded keyboard projects on Kickstarter. Radi Lighting system16.8 million color options, each key light and side light band can be customized with DPC software and you can sync the backlight of all devices equipped with Radi RGB. A Step Ahead: Powerful 75 MHz Cortex Processor with 1ms polling rate empower you to react up to 10% faster and 16 MB onboard memory ensure you to save 3 individual configurations on keyboard. Powerful Software: It comes with DPC ( POWER CONSOLE), we developed this software to program the key and Genius-Knob with macro, multimedia, shortcut, linked application and more. Suit for Gamers, Programmers and officers. Update firmware available on official website. Premier Build: Aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame for sup