Blade: Trinity (Unrated) (DVD)

New Line Platinum Series. With comic book while supplies last. For years, Blade has fought against the vampires in the cover of night, with the world above unaware of the brutal ongoing war. But now, after falling into the crosshairs of the FBI, he is forced out into the daylight where he is driven to join forces with a clan of human vampire hunters he never knew existed, - the Nightstalkers. Direction: David Goyer Actors: Jessica Biel, Kris Kristofferson, Parker Posey, Ryan Reynolds, Wesley Snipes Special Features: Widescreen, 2.35:1 format. Language: English / Sub. English, Spanish Year: 2004 Runtime: 106 minutes.