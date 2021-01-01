Blade LED Wall Sconce by Modern Forms - Color: White - Finish: White - (WS-11511-WT)

The Blade LED Wall Sconce from Modern Forms makes shape a source for indirect and architecture-defining lighting. A minimalist visual language tells the story of the piece. The sconce sits along its wall with a concealed rectangular back mount. A damp-rated housing moves vertically with a smooth slant that defines its angles and emphasizes a 3-dimensional quality. The angling portion of the shade produces an LED module on the back, covered with a diffuser plate. An orb of diffused ambient light paints the wall with the piece turned on; it silhouettes the sconces perpendicular lines. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: White. Finish: White