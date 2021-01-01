Blade Hawks Gaming Mouse Pad W Double-Sided Aluminum Core Mouse mat, Non-Slip Rubber Base & Micro Sand Blasting Surface for Fast and Accurate.

Ultimate Experience, From gaming to work, Blade Hawks hard aluminum mouse pad bring you a ultimate experience in speed and comfort with the low resistance waterproof PVC surface and rubberized corners. Perfect Flatness and Grip, Hard mouse pad, can be used on uneven surfaces. 4 skid-proof rubberized corners provide an exceptional grip with minimal interference. NOTE: HARD MOUS PAD CANT UNFOLFING AND CURLING. Unique Dual Surface, Low-friction and high-control options will meet your multiple needs with 2 different surface, for fast and accurate control compatible any dpi speed and any optical laser mice gamer. Wear-resistant and Waterproof, PVC surface with good wear resistance and water resistance, avoiding abrasion and pilling caused by long-term use, and easy to clean. Larger use area of 13.4x9.4 inch, prevent your mouse from slipping off the edge and provides a better gaming experience.