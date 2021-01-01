From razer
Razer Blade Gaming Laptop 15 Advanced Edition Full HD 360 Hz GeForce RTX 3070 Black 16 GB Discrete: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6
An Overpowered Combination: pair a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics Stunningly Seamless: a thin, 15.6" edge-to-edge display that offers minimal bezel distraction Ultra-Thin Aluminum Frame: precision-crafted aluminum chassis is made even more durable through the process of anodizing Razer Synapse 3 Enabled With Programmable Keyboard, Backlighting, and Fan Control Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) Security Embedded Kensington™ Security Slot Windows® Hello Built-In IR HD Webcam (1 MP / 720 P)