Blade Crystal Ceiling Fan With Remote Control And Light Kit Included

This is a fancy and beautiful ceiling fan for your home,the modern ceiling fan and crystal chandelier 2 in 1, add just the right amount of over-the-top style to your living room with this glam ceiling fan. It has 8 acrylic blades which can be reversed and a light which is featured by crystal chains. With its a unique design, this ceiling fan is lighter and quieter than other crystal ceiling fan which has a heavy shade.Plus, the remote control is included.