Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Wired Gaming Keyboard, Black (RZ03-02190900-R3U1)

The Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 is the fastest esports gaming keyboard we’ve ever produced. With Multi- Razer Mechanical Switches and the new Razer Instant Trigger Technology (ITT), it’s geared to take swift responsiveness to the next level. Thanks to its compact form and detachable USB cable, it’s also easy to pack and take along to your next match. Designed specifically for gaming, Razer Mechanical Switches provide optimized actuation and reset points so commands are executed exactly as they should with blazing fast responsiveness. And with different switch types, you’ll find one engineered to suit your preference. Razer Mechanical Switches deliver top performance and reliable durability to make sure you’re ahead of your game. From technology to design, the switches are manufactured in-house to ensure strict requirements are met for each switch produced, resulting in a life span of up to 80 million key strokes..Windows 10, Windows 8, or Windows 7.Gaming Keyboard.Wired Interface.Rollover 10-key