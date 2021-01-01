ZINUS Blackstone 12 Inch Green Tea Airflow Memory Foam Mattress/CertiPUR-US Certified/Bed-in-a-Box/Pressure Relieving, King

A COMFORTABLE SLEEP COMBO - When you roll advanced airflow base foam, enveloping memory foam, and green tea all into one, you get a mattress that’s built for cozy, refreshing sleep like no other PRESSURE-RELIEVING FOAMS - Green tea and active charcoal-infused memory foam, soft Z:Comfort Foam, and durable, Z:Base support foam with wave dynamics technology create the perfect blend of freshness and comfort for all sleepers CERTIPUR-US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR-US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours,but can sometimes take up to 7 days Worry-free 10-year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs