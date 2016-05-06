Blackrock 6-5/16 in (160 mm) Center-to-Center Golden Champagne Cabinet Pull - 5 Pack

The Amerock BP55278BBZ Blackrock 6-5/16 in (160 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Golden Champagne. Inspired by hard geometric lines, Blackrock’s simple shapes make a lasting impression. Warm and inviting without being brassy and featuring hints of silver in reflective light, this attractive hue elevates designs with enviable versatility. Use for a soft and elegant touch on lighter finishes or as a contrasting pop against darker finishes. Founded in 1928, Amerock’s award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company’s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room