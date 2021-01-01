Mainstays Blackout Energy Efficient Grommet Single Curtain Pane.l

Help keep the light out with the Mainstays Blackout Energy Efficient Grommet Curtain Panel. Available in a vibrant, large scale leaf print design with trend right color palette that will bring to life any room! Blackout curtains are energy efficient, noise reducing, light blocking and helps keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. The darker the color the better the light blocking capabilities. A grommet top design makes it easy to hang and style your curtains. Sold individually - one curtain panel sold per package. Hang on a rod up to 1.5" in diameter.