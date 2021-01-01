Blackout Curtain Panel Dashes 42" x 63" - Cloud Island

Bring comfort to baby's nursery with the Dashes Blackout Curtain Panel from cloud island?. This lined nursery blackout curtain panel helps block out morning sunshine or bright afternoon light to help keep bright light from disturbing your baby as they sleep or nap. Plus, it also helps reduce outside noise and block out excessive heat or cold to keep them comfy as they drift off to dreamland. Featuring a rod pocket that makes it easy to hang, it's designed with hidden loops at the back that slip over the curtain rod to give it a pleated look. Adorned with colorful dashes on a white background, it's sure to add a stunning pop of color to your nursery decor. Size: 63. Pattern: Stripe.