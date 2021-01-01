From blackmagic design pty. ltd.
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with EF Lens Mount
Advertisement
Effective sensor size 23 10 x 12 99 millimeter (super 35) Shooting resolutions 6144 x 3456 (6K) up to 50 fps/ 6144 x 2560 (6K 2 4 1) up to 60 fps/ 5744 x 3024 (5 7K 17 9) up to 60 fps/ 4096 x 2160 (4K DCI) up to 60 fps/ 3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD) Up To 60 fps/ 3728 x 3104 (3 7K 6 5 anamorphic) up to 60 fps/ 2868 x 1512 (2 8K 17 9) up to 120 fps/ 1920 x 1080 (HD) Up To 120 fps Maximum sensor frame rate Dependent on resolution and codec selected Project frame rates of 23 98 24 25 29 97 30 50 59 94 and 60 FPS supported off-speed frame rates up to 60 fps in 6K 2 4 1 120 fps in 2 8K 17 9 and 1080H Video inputs None/ video outputs 1x HDMI type a Active EF mount lens not included