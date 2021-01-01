Witchcraft tee alt clothing goth e-girl aesthetic Blackcraft Kawaii Cerberus Hell's Gate Retro Cartoon Pastel Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

From the old Animated Series Lucifer and his friends Show! Cerberus The guardian of the gates of hell, The Hades Pet, The Infernal Host, He allows no one to pass except the mistress of hell. Be the king of the underworld with this funny Cerberus cartoon. Perfect for anyone who loves the goth scene and all Gothic things, kawaii Skeletons, kawaii horror, Chibi witches, Harajuku style, nu goth, manga, anime, bubble goth and pastel colors. Cute and creepy pagan occult gothic and witchcraft Retro Cartoon design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only