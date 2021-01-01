From ventmate

BlackBox Pro 12TB Enterprise Class HDD 7200RPM USBC 31Gen2 BBPR12000ENT

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Rugged, External Hard Drive Designed For Creative Professionals Featuring the latest USB-C technology! Optimized passive cooling, integrated health monitoring, and its tough outer shell is built to take a beating. All Aluminum Chassis, Tough Rugged Rubber Bumper, Fanless Heat Dissipation. Interface: USB-C (3.1), Compatible with USB 3.0/2.0 & Compatible with Thunderbolt 3! Transfer Rate Up to 220 MB/s 3 Years Hardware coverage, 2 Years Level 1 Data Recovery, 1 Year Advance Replacement Mac OSX 10.4 and above. Windows XP and above. Formatted for Mac. Compatible with Windows. Included in the Box: Blackbox Plus external hard drive, rugged rubber outer-shell, USB-C to USB-C (3.1) cable, USB-C to USB 3.0/2.0 cable, External power adapter

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com