Troy Lighting BL5062 North Bay 1 Light 10" Wide LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Seeded Glass Shade Graphite Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Troy Lighting BL5062 North Bay 1 Light 10" Wide LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Seeded Glass Shade Features:Made of aluminumIncludes seeded glass shadeContemporary style fixtureHighly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have a long lifespan1 year manufacturer warrantyCapable of being dimmedUL rated for wet locationsDimensions:Height: 15.5"Width: 10"Backplate Height: 0.75"Backplate Diameter: 6"Extension: 11.25"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 12Wattage: 12Voltage: 120vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 840 Graphite