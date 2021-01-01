From greenworks

GreenWorks BL40B02 40V (500 CFM / 120 MPH) Axial Leaf Blower, Tool, Green

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Greenworks 40V cordless axial blower provides powerful clearing performance featuring 500 CFM air flow and 120 MPH air speed. 28% more air volume than previous model Finish your project with up to 18 minutes of runtime on high with a fully charged 2.5Ah battery (Battery not included) Variable speed trigger with cruise control provides controlled airflow when it's needed most. Equipped with a turbo button for maximum power Concentrator nozzle makes clearing debris in corners / tight spaces a breeze Cushioned overmold grip for superior comfort and control. 3 year tool warranty protects your investment

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com