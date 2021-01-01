Brookstone, BKH1476 Corner Shower Caddy Basket with Smart-Locking Suction Cup Closure, Rust Free Aluminium, Easy Installation-No Extra Tools Required, Minimalist Space Saving Design, Silver

STYLISH SHOWER SHELF - storing your shower hygiene products in a stylish, compact way has never been easier thanks to the Brookstone shower basket! Designed to be super easy to install, this no drill shower basket fits flush against the wall inside your shower and is perfect for organizing and storing your shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, razors and wash cloths for quick and easy accessibility while enjoying your shower. SPACE SAVING REMOVABLE SHOWER CADDY - this shower caddy is ideal for using in every bathroom in your home to keep the shower tray clear of clutter and your hygiene products to hand. Thanks to the easily removable suction cups, you can adjust the height of your shower caddy with ease. This easy remove function is perfect for moving home, using in your camper or RV, or to send along with college students for their bathrooms in halls to keep their products contained in one place. RUST FREE SHOWER BASKET - each of our suction shower baskets has been made using the highest quality materials for longevity and durability. This shower caddy is manufactured from rust-resistant aluminium which will not leave any rust marks in your shower or against the wall it is attached to. Designed to be lightweight, yet strong and sturdy, no drill shower basket comfortably holds a variety of size bottles with ease, without collapsing or tipping forward. QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION - no tools or complicated instructions are required to fit this Brookstone shower caddy. Supplied with attached suction cups, simply attach your suction shower basket to a variety of smooth surfaces including glass, mirror, metal, ceramics, ceramic tiles, acrylic, plastic surfaces or non-painted walls for a strong and secure hold. No drilling is needed so your shower caddy will be firmly fixed in just seconds for sleek, compact storage of your favorite products. STRONG AND STURDY - having all of your beauty, skincare and haircare products to hand can mean that you need a shower caddy which can withstand a fair amount of weight. This Brookstone suction cup shower shelf has been expertly created to hold up the weight of all your essential shower accessories, so you never have to worry about your products falling into the shower tray or breaking the suction. This aluminium no drill shower caddy is perfect for all size shower units.