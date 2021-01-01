Sahale BKDEG1 is a 30-Inch under-cabinet convertible range hood that combines refined lines with a slim profile to bring a refreshing change to contemporary kitchens. Equipped with the exclusive Broan Captur™ system, which combines advanced blower design with new filter technology, this 375 max blower CFM-rated hood provides 98.1% removal of smoke and odor to protect your home and family from airborne pollutants caused from cooking. The quiet-running Sahale is also designed with smooth flow technology, which streamlines the path of air for improved efficiency and noise reduction. Tap-touch electronic controls operate the 3 fan speeds and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lighting system. Using the included EZ1® system, Sahale can easily be installed by one person in up to half the time of a standard install. Broan BKDEG1 30-in Convertible Black Undercabinet Range Hood | BKDEG130BL