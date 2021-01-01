Copper Creek BKDB141 Ball Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Knob Set Combo Pack with Deadbolt Satin Stainless Knobset Combo Pack Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Copper Creek BKDB141 Ball Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Knob Set Combo Pack with Deadbolt Two Point Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder): This entry set features a keyed deadbolt and a keyed lever. The locking mechanisms are not interconnected and require separate actions to lock and unlock both. They can be locked or unlocked from the exterior by key in the deadbolt and/or lever. To lock or unlock from the interior, simply turn the deadbolt and/or lever thumbturn. This entry set would be ideal for the front entry of a home.Features:Exceeds criteria for BHMA grade 3 certificationConstructed from all metal materials for long lasting durabilityReversible handing installs on left or right handed doorsIncludes a round corner latch faceplateCovered under a manufacturer limited lifetime mechanical and 5 year finish warrantyDoes not comply with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Width: 1-15/16"Handle Height: 1-15/16"Trim Height: 2-5/8"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 2.5 lbs.Latch Faceplate: Round Corner, Square Corner, or Drive-InCylinder: 5 Pin KW1Material: Brass Single Cylinder Satin Stainless