Bedz King BK981EL-Dark-Cherry-Drawers Bunk Bed, Full Over Full, Dark Cherry

Full over Full End Ladder Bunk Bed converts to 2 Full Size Beds, but the top bunk foot board will have the gap that is the entryway for the End Ladder End ladder for easy access to the top bunk. You can choose to position the ladder on the right or the left, front or back of the bed. Finish is child-safe, Bunk Bed is made from Solid Brazilian Pine from sustainable plantations - no particle board Assembly required with included tools, SALE IS FOR BUNK BED and DRAWERS ONLY EXCLUDES MATTRESSES Bunk bed is 69 1/2 high x 83 1/4 long x 59 inches deep. Bottom bunk is 10 3/4 inches off the floor - space between bottom bunk slats and top bunk slats (excluding the mattress) is 38 inches.