BK03XL Battery for HP Pavilion X360 14-BA000 14M-BA000:14m-ba011dx 14m-ba013dx 14m-ba015dx 14m-ba114dx 14-ba253cl 14-ba125cl 14-ba175nr 14-ba051cl.

DetailsBattery Type: Li-ion; Voltage: 11.55V; Capacity: 41.7Wh;Cell:3-Cell COMPATIBILITYHP Pavilion x360 Converitble PC 14 14-ba000 14m-ba000 Series:14m-ba011dx 14m-ba013dx 14m-ba015dx 14m-ba114dx 14-ba253cl 14-ba125cl 14-ba175nr 14-ba051cl and more Part Number916366-421 916366-541 916811-855 916812-855 BK03XL BK03041XL HSTNN-LB7S HSTNN-UB7G TPN-W125 Safety products are CE / FCC / RoHS certified, tested by the manufacturer to match and / or exceed the OEM MONEY BACK GUARANTEEWe are USA based Company that Wants your Repeat Business. The series Number is 87249070.If You Do Not Like our Product or Don't Want It For Any Reason, We Will Happily Accept The Return and Give You Your Money Back. (30 Days Money Back Guarantee - 24 Months Exchange - Lifetime Customer Serice)