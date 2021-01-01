BK 3.5-Qt. Black Dutch Oven

Beloved in restaurant kitchens due to its versatility, durability and heat responsiveness, carbon steel cookware offers premiere performance. This black Dutch oven goes from stove to oven to table, offering even cooking and impeccable browning. Fused to the carbon steel to resist chips and scratches, the deep blue GlazeGuard enamel coating on the interior offers a non-porous, non-reactive cooking surface. Perfectly proportioned for cooking for two-or dinner for one plus leftovers-the carbon steel Dutch oven braises beef, bakes bread and simmers chili.Founded in Holland, BK has been crafting fine cookware since 1851. Handcrafted Carbon steel Non-porous, non-reactive, scratch-resistant GlazeGuard r enamel coating Recessed lid with stainless steel rim Heat-proof handles Naturally non-stick PTFE- and PFOA-free 3.5-qt. capacity Compatible with all cooktops including induction Oven-safe to 500F Dishwasher-safe Made in Germany