Jacuzzi BIZ6636WUR2CP Bianca 66" Free Standing Acrylic Whirlpool Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow - Includes Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Shower Jacuzzi BIZ6636WUR2CP Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's limited lifetime warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanWhirlpool tubs provide a relaxing and invigorating bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationChromatherapy tubs offer soothing and mood setting lighting to enhance your bathing experienceTub faucet with personal hand shower includedReversible drain placementDrain assembly sold separatelyTextured slip resistant bottom helps prevents fallsPump is reversible – can be installed on either sideElectronic controlsEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageMade in AmericaJacuzzi® BIZ6636WUR2CP Technologies:Whirlpool: The Jacuzzi® Whirlpool bath experience has been unmatched since its commercialization in 1956. Including patented jets like TargetPro™, ours is truly a unique brand of Whirlpool action. Jacuzzi® jet systems push high volumes of water uniquely mixed with air into a swirling bath. The result is a targeted massage stream with staying power.Whisper+ Technology™: Together with exclusive vibration dampeners, this unique technology reduces the noise and vibration associated with a standard Whirlpool system up to 66%, according to third party testing. Furthermore, the brushless motor offers eco-friendly heat transfer to the water and uses 60% less energy than a standard heated whirlpool system without sacrificing performance.Chromatherapy: A popular upgrade, Jacuzzi® Chromatherapy is comprised of LED lighting through wall-mounted lens(es). Programming lets you choose from a spectrum of colors and light intensities for a unique experience every time you bathe.Tub Specifications:Overall Height: 24" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 36" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 44-11/16" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 20-7/8" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-1/2" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 89 gallonsWater Depth: 18-1/2"Frequency: 60 HzAmperage: 15 ANumber of Jets: 10Faucet Specifications:Installs with floor mounted single hole configurationSpout Height: 33-1/4"Spout Reach: 11-1/4"Faucet Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 0 Freestanding White / White Trim