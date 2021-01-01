From yellow ranch
BIZ 2325 QD DUO Wired Professional Headset
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Crystal clear sound - breath resistant microphone with noise cancellation Advanced build - durable reinforced cord Protect hearing - PeakStop instantly removes any harmful sounds before they reach ears, keeping sound level at safe range Superior comfort - light design with padded ear cushions and 360 degree flexible spin boom arm Works with desk phones and soft phones - QD headsets require a connection cable ( Link180, Link 220 or Link 280). Check s site for compatibility with phone system.