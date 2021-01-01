Modway Bixby 33" Bookshelf in Walnut White

Stack your favorite reads and display home accessories with the Bixby 33" Bookshelf. Featuring a slim tiered silhouette, this bookcase blends organic wood grain with sleek white shelves to create beautiful contrast. With plenty of room for storage and display, this bookshelf is complete with three spacious shelves and a concealed storage area on the bottom to keep living room, home office, or bedroom essentials out of sight. This display stand is crafted with particleboard and MDF for a sturdy construction that's built to last.