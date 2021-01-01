From kartium
Bite-Size Brownie Squares Silicone Mold, 24-Cavity
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Silicone mold allows for easy release and quick cleanup Withstands temperatures up to 500 degree F. Freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher safe Pan dimensions: 13.25 inches x 8.25 inches (33.7 centimeter x 21 centimeter), Cavity size: 1.5 inches x .75 inches (3.8 centimeter x 1 centimeter) Lifetime limited warranty. Before first and after each use, wash in warm, soapy water for best results Imported for