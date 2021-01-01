Home Basics Bistro 50 oz. Tin Tea Canister with Bamboo Lid, Black

No more fumbling around groggy in search for your tea container. With the words Tea spelled out across the front, you’ll have no trouble finding your stash when you’re crunched on time. Holding more than a standard bag of tea, the canister has a generous amount of storage space inside holding up to 50 ounces. Empty out your packaged bag of loose tea leaves inside this spacious container. Remove the bamboo top and enjoy indulging awaking your senses with the calming scent of your favorite tea blends. Aside from preserving quality of your favorite tea flavors, it’s also great for stashing individually wrapped tea bags and packets. Square shape maximizes space in the pantry, but with such a striking design you’ll definitely want it out on display on your counter. The container is built solid with sturdy and dark exterior tin walls to prevent light from touching your favorite roasted blends. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from the images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.