From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Bisset Classic and Traditional Gray Fabric Upholstered Chesterfield Chair
Outfit your living room with the elegance of the Bisset chair. Showcasing a classic Chesterfield silhouette, this sophisticated chair features a rolled back and arms accented with button tufting. Its sturdy eucalyptus wood frame is upholstered in a soft, durable linen polyester fabric. Black tapered legs complete the look. The Bisset chair is made in China and will arrive fully assembled. Dimensions: 26.4" High x 29.5" Wide x 26" Deep; Seating Dimensions: 17.3" High (from Floor) x 18.9" Wide x 19.7" Deep; Arm Height: 9.1" High; Height (from Floor to Top of Arms): 26.4" High; Back: 9.1" High; Legs: 5.5" High