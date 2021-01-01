Bissell Pawsitively Clean Spotclean Pet Plus Portable Spot Cleaner, Size: 8 Fl oz | PetSmart
The Pawsitively Clean by BISSELL SpotClean Pet Plus Spot Cleaner permanently removes tough pet stains wherever you find them. Use this product to great effect on carpets, rugs, stairs, upholstery, and more. Features: Permanently removes stains Used For: Dog and Cat stain and odor removal Includes: 1 - 8 oz. bottle of Compact Machine formula, 1 spraying crevice tool, 1 Deep Reach Pet tool, and 1 - 3" Tough Stain Brush Weight: 12.25 lbs