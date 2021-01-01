Karran Bisque Quartz 33 in. 60/40 Double Bowl Composite Drop-in Kitchen Sink, Brown

This modern design with crisp, linear styling is sure to be the focal point in your kitchen. Its quartz composite material gives it outstanding durability and will provide years of trouble-free use. This simply to install top mount design is available in a selection of 6 elegant color choices to compliment any decor. Features and Benefits:. Designed for installation as a top mount sink in any countertop material. Made from 80% natural quartz crystals and pure acrylic resin. Heat resistant up to 535°F and can withstand rapid temperature changes from cold and hot water. Durable quartz material is non-porous, preventing the spread of germs and bacteria. Smooth, non-porous material means food residue won't stick or stain the sinks surface. Extremely stain, scratch, abrasion and impact resistant. Quartz material absorbs vibration and minimizes noise when in use. Natural quartz combined with pure acrylic resins provides deep, rich colors with a choice of 6 to choose from, and UV stabilization to keep those colors looking like new for years. Regular cleaning is simple with just a cloth and soapy water. Rear drain locations leave more storage room in your cabinet below and 9 in. deep bowls provide plenty of room to accommodate all your cookware. Practical 4-1/2 in. lowered bowl divider provides more space for those larger pots and bakeware. Color: Brown.