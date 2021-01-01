This circular vessel bows inward along the back to create a platform with pre-drilled faucet and overflow holes. The additional vitreous china coating on this model creates an even more impervious and sanitary surface than standard porcelain. With an overall measurement of 17-1/2 in. x 17-1/2 x 6-5/8 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 21 in. Due to the design of some vessels and their open backs, faucet hardware and unfinished areas may be seen if installed directly in front of a mirrored surface. MR Direct Bisque Porcelain Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow (Drain Included) (17.5-in x 17.5-in) in Off-White | V2003-B-753-ABR