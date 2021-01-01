Noble House Bishop Fabric Recliner, Set of 2, Light Sky

Luxurious comfort and refined style are at your fingertips with our timeless recliner. Sure to bring your interior space a stunning upgrade, our armchair uses a smooth pushback reclining mechanism and carefully crafted accents to tie your home together with absolute sophistication. This pushback recliner features gorgeous details such as button tufting, diamond stitching, tonal piping, and an outstanding studded trim to bring your decor to the next level. Finished with a lovely wingback design and rolled recessed arms, our recliner is as stylish as it is functional.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring smooth upholstery and tonal piping, our pushback recliner offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this chair brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.BUTTON-TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the backrest offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.NAILHEAD ACCENTS: This recliner spares no expense when it comes to its finishing details. Expertly styled, this piece has tasteful nailhead accents bordering the edges. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch.WINGBACK: Framed by two “wings” that are designed to trap heat and shield your body from drafts, the backrest allows for both style and functional comfort to any room.ROLLED RECESSED ARMS: To complete the refined contemporary look, this recliner features beautifully rolled arms. This adds an air of sophistication to your room and compliments the tufted diamond stitched backrest.