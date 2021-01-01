From desert steel
Bishop Dahlia Garden Statue
Nature is filled with treasured icons that hold a special place in the heart. Falling in love with these icons is easy, growing them is not. Desert Steel's passion is to realistically represent some of nature’s most beloved icons with unparalleled creative detail, lasting durability and a fun, hidden surprise to enjoy no matter where you live! The 36 inch Bishop Dahlia Garden Torch is a perfect embodiment of this vision, combining natural beauty and function.