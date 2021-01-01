Bisexual Tie Dye Hippie Gifts ADC Bisexual Tie Dye Boho Bi Pride Flag Colors Pink Blue Purple Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you someone who is bisexual? Maybe you like 60s hippie art. This design, featuring tie dye in the bi pride colors, was made for you! Bisexual Hippie Tie Dye Art Bi Pride Flag Colors Pink Blue Purple design will be perfect for anyone who is attracted to more than one gender and loves 60s tie dye art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only