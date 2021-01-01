From american imaginations
American Imaginations Biscuit Ceramic Undermount Oval Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow Drain (16.25-in x 19.5-in) in Off-White | AI-22945
Advertisement
It features a oval shape. This undermount sink set is designed to be installed as a undermount undermount sink set. It is constructed with ceramic. This undermount sink set comes with a enamel glaze finish in Biscuit color. This transitional undermount sink set product is CUPC certified. It is designed for a 1 hole faucet. American Imaginations Biscuit Ceramic Undermount Oval Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow Drain (16.25-in x 19.5-in) in Off-White | AI-22945